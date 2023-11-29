Search is on for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's new president
Senators are urging openness in the search for the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
Senators are urging openness in the search for the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
Reverse coloring gives you the colors. You supply the lines. The post What is a reverse coloring book? The hottest relaxation tool of 2023, according to Google appeared first on In The Know.
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.
In a filing made to the Colorado Supreme Court, lawyers for former President Donald Trump say that he never took an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States,’’ and should therefore not be banned from the state’s presidential ballots in 2024 based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
Google has reportedly backed down from its threat to block news links in Canada after reaching a deal with the government.
It wasn't clear what data OpenAI's chatbot was trained on since the large language models that power it are closed-source — until now.
Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday. Israel is set to free 30 Palestinians in return on the final day of a six-day truce between the warring sides, though talks are reportedly underway to extend it. Eight Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.
Several regional Fed presidents offered differing views Wednesday on whether rate increases are still on the table as investors continue to bet the central bank is done hiking.
Pinterest is today expanding on its efforts to make its product more inclusive with respect to body type diversity with the test of a new consumer-facing tool that allows users to filter select searches by different body types. The feature, which will work with women's fashion and wedding ideas at launch, builds on Pinterest's new body type technology announced earlier this year. The latter involves novel computer vision technology that uses shape, size and form to identify various body types across the more than 5 billion images on Pinterest's platform, and is the AI powering this new front-end feature.
Nearly 4,000 dealers representing virtually every major carmaker signed a letter asking the Biden administration to reconsider its EV mandate.
Many companies are trying to use AI chatbots (beyond ChatGPT) in different industries — especially in the consumer sector. Berlin-based startup Layla is banking on this trend to build an eponymous chatbot (along with an app) that suggests new travel destinations. The company was started by Jeremy Jauncey, the founder of travel agency Beautiful Destinations with millions of followers across social media platforms, and Saad Saeed, who was the co-founder of grocery delivery service Flink.
Investors are weighing whether a pullback is coming after a surge put stocks on course for their best month in over a year.
The maximum debt-to-income ratio for a personal loan is usually 50%, but some lenders have stricter limits.
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
The last time all of the living first ladies attended an event together was in 2018 at the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral.
Russia's resolve seems stiffer than America's. Anybody have a problem with that?
Here are the best Apple Cyber Monday deals you can get on Apple gadgets, including AirPods, iPads and more.
Vishal Kapoor, head of product at Affirm. In its case, Affirm is approaching this with the Affirm Card, a debit card which provides consumers with the flexibility to pay upfront or request to pay over time via the Affirm app. Consumers request the payment plan for eligible purchases before checking out or can link their bank account to pay with the Affirm Card by using the app.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
It's time to live out your best slicked-back Olaplex bun life!
Wow your fashion-minded friend with one of these finds.