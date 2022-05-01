Search For Former Chatham Teacher Continues 1 Month In: Around Chatham

CHATHAM, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Chatham.

1 Month Missing: Family Raises Funds To Find Former Chatham Teacher

Meghan Marohn went missing April 27 in Massachusetts. Funds will support the continued search, which includes hiring a private investigator.

Chatham High School Ranks Among Top 500 In Nation: U.S. News

Performances on AP and IB exams and standardized tests account for 90 percent of the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Mother's Day 2022 Gifts: What Do Chatham Moms Really Want?

Check out these Chatham businesses to grab flowers, a card, a gift certificate to the spa, jewelry or chocolate for mom.

Chatham Area's COVID Levels Increase: What To Know

Some local hospitals have tightened visitor restrictions, while Morris is one of 2 NJ counties with 'medium' community levels of COVID.

Mother's Day 2022 Brunch: Reserve Now In Chatham

Mother's Day is May 8. If you plan to treat your mom, grandma or any other special women with a meal out, reservations may fill up quickly.

