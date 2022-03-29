Search on for former Webster mom and infant daughter

Adrienne Marean

#SearchOn

A former Webster resident allegedly abducted her 11-month-old daughter and is now a fugitive, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The search for Adrienne Grace Marean, 35, recently centered on the Webster area, where she has family, but she is not believed to still be there. Authorities are now looking in the Dunkirk and Fredonia areas. On March 7, police in West Virginia charged Marean with violating a court order to transfer custody of the child to her father. She allegedly fled from Harrison County, West Virginia, with the girl and is thought to be driving a gray Toyota Prius with New York license plate JJR1907. Anyone with information should call (304) 623-0486 or 911.

#AnotherSuitComing

More fallout from the DWI crash that led to the resignation of Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe: A second Greece police officer now plans to sue. Earlier this month, Sgt. Bryan Root filed a notice of claim against the Greece Police Department, the town and others, including town Supervisor Bill Reilich and current Police Chief Michael Wood. Root claims he was singled out and penalized for questioning how his colleagues handled the Oct. 21, 2021 crash. Last month, Casey Voelkl, an 18-year veteran of the force, filed a notice of claim stating he was punished by town officials with a demotion after contacting the Monroe County DA’s office to investigate the incident. Root was suspended for 30 days.

#NewRule

A change is coming to NFL overtimes — for the playoffs. On Tuesday, NFL owners voted to ensure that each team gets at least one possession. (Regular-season rules for overtime won’t change.) The move comes two months after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoffs by scoring a touchdown on the first possession of overtime. Still hurts.

