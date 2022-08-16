Search of Galion home linked to overdose death in Marion

Crawford County Sheriff's deputies seized suspected heroin/fentanyl, currency and drug paraphernalia while searching a Galion home on Monday. Two people were arrested.

According to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers from the METRICH and MARMET drug task forces searched 247 S. Columbus St., Galion. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a joint investigation into illegal narcotics allegedly being used and sold from the property.

The investigation is tied to an overdose death in Marion that is being investigated by MARMET, according to the news release.

A 45-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested, according to the release. Both individuals are being held at the Crawford County Justice Center. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of additional charges. This case is still being investigated by the sheriff's office detectives.

“I would like to thank MARMET for their assistance today," Sheriff Scott Kent said in the news release. "This investigation is a good example of law enforcement agencies working together with a common goal of reducing the availability of drugs in our communities."

Citizens can report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 419-562-7906, or leave a tip for METRICH by calling 419-52-CRIME or visiting metrich.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Galion home linked to overdose death in Marion