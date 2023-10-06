As search for Garvin County shooting suspect continues, officials ask public to stay vigilant
As search for Garvin County shooting suspect continues, officials ask public to stay vigilant
As search for Garvin County shooting suspect continues, officials ask public to stay vigilant
Snap up an Echo Dot for over 50% off, a set of pillows for $70 off and a whole lot more.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
Bookmark it now. The post If you’re an avid deal hunter, this is the 1 website that needs to be on your radar appeared first on In The Know.
X, formerly Twitter, is reportedly testing a trio of paid subscription tiers, breaking down into basic, standard and plus. Each tier will likely impact how many ads are shown on the platform.
Y Combinator continues to change shape under CEO Garry Tan, a founder-turned-investor and online influencer. While Tan and his colleagues have attracted media attention lately for quarrelsome social media posts that take on rivals and San Francisco city officials, Tan has more quietly been turning the dials inside the popular accelerator program since taking it over in January. Now, Tan is bringing aboard some new lieutenants to help him run the sprawling organization.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
Writer-director Rebecca Miller isn't shy about why she tapped the Emmy-winning "Game of Thrones" actor for "She Came to Me."
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
Banks will need to reverse their 2023 downfall for broader indexes to climb higher, according to some on Wall Street.
Lewis, the $180 8-foot tall ghoul with a jack-o'-lantern for a head from Target, is 2023's hottest Halloween decoration.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
NHTSA wants GM, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen to recall more than 50 million airbags.
Section 32, a venture firm founded by ex-Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris, has closed on $525 million in capital commitments across its fifth fund, TechCrunch is first to report. A portion of the capital will go toward early-stage investments, while the remaining will be reserved for follow-on opportunities. It invested in a number of startups that eventually went on to become publicly traded companies, including CrowdStrike, which went public in 2019; Coinbase, which made its public debut in 2021; and Relay Therapeutics, which took to the public markets in 2020.
The hackers behind Qakbot, a notorious malware operation that was recently “dismantled” by the FBI, are still active and continue to target new victims, researchers say. The FBI announced in August that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the infrastructure of the long-running Qakbot malware, which had infected more than 700,000 machines worldwide to cause hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. The FBI said at the time that the takedown, dubbed “Operation Duck Hunt,” included the seizure of 52 servers, which the agency said would “permanently dismantle” the botnet.
Reddit is revamping search and making a key feature of its app more accessible.
Team USA has won an unprecedented seven straight world team titles.
Weight is a factor in the length of the needle your injector uses, but you may have to advocate for it yourself.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.