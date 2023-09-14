Search goes on for inmate who walked away from FCI-Petersburg's minimum-security camp

PRINCE GEORGE — The search continues for a man who walked away from the minimum-security section of the Federal Correctional Institution Tuesday.

Charles Gore, 50, was an inmate in FCI's satellite camp located next to the main prison, according to a statement from the federal Bureau of Prisons, the agency that manages FCI. He was convicted on federal drug and marijuana charges in Michigan and was serving a 10-year sentence here.

Charles Gore

Authorities noticed Gore missing Tuesday evening, BOP said.

Gore is 5'8" tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Satellite camps house inmates normally considered low-flight risks. Inmates are housed in dormitories with little or no perimeter fencing.

Camp residents often work inside the main prison or take part in off-site work programs.

BOP has launched an internal investigation into how Gore was able to walk away. In the meantime, anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (804) 545-8501.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Inmate escapes from Petersburg federal prison