Search in Grover Beach leads to backyard arrest of auto theft suspect

A person was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading authorities on a brief search through backyards of Grover Beach, according to Commander Jim Munro.

Authorities were searching the area of Oak Park Boulevard and Nice Avenue in Grover Beach just after 12:30 p.m., according to a post by the Grover Beach Police Department on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Police warned people to stay inside and call 911 if they observed anything suspicious, the post said.

The person was found hiding in a backyard shed by 1 p.m., according to Munro.

They were arrested on suspicion of auto theft, he told The Tribune.

GBPD officers and other assisting agencies are currently in the area of Oak Park and Nice Avenue searching for an auto theft suspect. He was last seen in backyards in this area. If you are in this area, please stay inside and call 911 if you observe anything suspicious. pic.twitter.com/ByFXosqDc3 — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) October 12, 2023