Search for gunman after man killed in late night shooting, Richland County deputies say

A man was killed in a late night shooting and there’s a search for who pulled the trigger, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Lester Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s next to S.C. 277, and near the intersection of Farrow Road and West Beltline Boulevard.

When they arrived, deputies found a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to the release.

Deputies attempted to provide medical care, but the man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported in what the sheriff’s department called a homicide.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which said it believes the shooting was “an isolated incident with no threat to the public.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.