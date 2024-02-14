Search for gunman after a man is shot at hotel, South Carolina police say

A man was shot early Wednesday morning and a search is underway for the gunman, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the Quality Inn & Suites at 3608 Richland Ave., the department of public safety said in a news release. That’s in Aiken, about 1.5 miles from the USC Aiken campus.

On the scene at the hotel, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times, according to the release.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, the department of public safety said. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Two people connected to the shooting were arrested on other charges, according to the release. The department of public safety neither identified the people who were arrested nor listed the charges they are facing.

The shooter has not been arrested, and the department of public safety said it’s still working to identify who pulled the trigger.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.