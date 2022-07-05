Search for gunman after shooting at bar in Columbia’s Vista, police say

A search is underway for a gunman after an overnight shooting at a popular nightclub in the Vista, the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man was shot at Social Bar & Lounge, police said in a news release. The nightclub is in the 900 block of Gervais Street, less than a mile from the South Carolina State House.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the nightclub at about 1 p.m., and found the man was shot in the arm/hand area, according to the release.

Officers applied a tourniquet before EMS took the man to an area hospital, police said. The injury is not considered life threatening, according to police. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, whose Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the shooting. Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage in an attempt to identify and locate the shooter.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.