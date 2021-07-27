Search for gunman after shooting at Lexington County business, deputies say

A search is underway for a gunman accused of opening fire at a Columbia business on Tuesday morning, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened at the Spinx gas station on Piney Grove Road, the sheriff’s department said on Twitter. That’s between Costco Wholesale and a Waffle House, near Exit 104 on Interstate 26.

A man shot into the business, the sheriff’s department tweeted.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to the tweet.

The shooter was described as being in his 20s, and witnesses said he was wearing a black hat and black shirt, according to the sheriff’s department.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.