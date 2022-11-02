Search of Hamilton apartments seized enough fentanyl able to kill 190 thousand people

Two people were arrested on Tuesday after deputies executed search warrants at two apartments in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office social media page.

Edward Fox, 33, of Hamilton, is charged with three counts each of trafficking drugs and possession of drugs, the spokesperson said. Pierre Wilson, 38, also of Hamilton, is charged with having weapons while under disability.

>>Police ask for public’s help finding suspects who fled traffic stop, ran into wooded area

On Nov. 1st., Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and the Hamilton Neighborhood Policing Section/VICE executed the search warrants on apartments at the 1100 block of Washington Blvd., the spokesperson said.

Officials recovered 570 grams of fentanyl, 660 grams of meth and 139 grams of crack cocaine, the social media post said.

>>Driver hits multiple homes after falling asleep at the wheel; Two people sent to area hospital

The search stemmed from a BURN investigation, the spokesperson said. The amount of fentanyl that was recovered has the ability to kill approximately 190 thousand people.

“We will continue to get these lethal drugs off the streets and put the drug dealers behind bars,” Sheriff Richard K. Jones with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.



























































