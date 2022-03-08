Search for hit-and-run driver after woman killed in Brooklyn
Police believe the woman was trying to cross the street when she may have fallen into the roadway. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Police believe the woman was trying to cross the street when she may have fallen into the roadway. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Zoë Kravitz is riding high after her latest film, The Batman, soared at the box office this weekend, but the road to get here wasn’t easy. She’s been trying to nab a role in the Batman franchise for quite a while — and one of her attempts was downright disheartening. A decade ago, she wanted […]
Tennessee should update its policies to protect the right to vote, promote voter participation and prevent others from ending up in Moses’ situation.
Following up on its buzzy partnership with Kanye West's YEEZY, Gap has unveiled a new campaign...
A San Francisco jury on Monday handed down a not guilty verdict in the closely watched trial of a police officer who was accused of excessive force for beating a Black man on Fisherman’s Wharf more than three years ago.
Doctor wrote he is certain that inmate who threw up in October was unconscious at the time.
The house also features a massive kitchen with hickory floors and large bedrooms upstairs. The downstairs portion of the house features a gaming room, movie theater with projector, full wet bar,
When her daughter was diagnosed with cancer, Tetiana Shatokhina didn't hesitate to make the trip back to Ukraine to help her recover from surgery and care for her 14-year-old grandson. Two lay beneath a table; Shatokhina, nearby, on the floor.
A dark money group with ties to Democratic Party heavyweights will spend millions this year to expose and try to disbar more than 100 lawyers who worked on Donald Trump’s post-election lawsuits, people involved with the effort tell Axios.Why it matters: The 65 Project plans to begin filing complaints this week and will air ads in battleground states. It hopes to deter right-wing legal talent from signing on to any future GOP efforts to overturn elections — including the midterms or 2024.Stay on
#Michigan appears to be in, but the road could be much smoother.
He caused two explosions, prosecutors say.
U.K. lawmakers are set to pass a bill on Monday aimed at toughening sanctions on Russia and rooting out ill-gotten money from the British economy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Economic Crime Bill will let British authorities ”pursue (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s allies in the U.K. with the full backing of the law, beyond doubt or legal challenge.” Johnson was meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch leader Mark Rutte on Monday to discuss toughening the West’s response to the invasion.
"When a drug addict loses a friend, they just do more drugs," the late Mark Lanegan says on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now
Expect some PS4 and PS5 updates in the 20-minute presentation.
“Dr. Copper” is copper metal (HG00) which is seen as an accurate predictor of turning points in the economy. My reference to an oil-induced recession reflects the belief that a rising oil price (CL00) is bad for the economy. Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research, recently argued that “every 50% rise in crude [oil’s price] has led [to] a recession.” That’s a worrisome omen indeed, since oil’s price over the past year has more than doubled.
Songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer claim that "Levitating" is a rip-off of their songs "Wiggle and Giggle All Night" and "Don Diablo"
Relatives of Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine detained in Russia, say they plan to stage a demonstration outside the location of President Biden's upcoming address in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday after the White House declined a meeting with them during the trip. Trevor Reed's father, Joey Reed, told The Hill in an interview that the White House cited schedule constraints in declining the meeting. President Biden is slated to travel to Fort Worth to...
Officer Terrance Stangel was found not guilty on three counts related to his 2019 beating of Dacari Spears. No verdict was reached on a fourth count.
Shoppers also compare them to “comfortable pajama bottoms” that are “disguised as dress pants.”
“I’ve been singing since the age of 3, and it’s always been one of my deepest passions.”
Franchise tags have already been dished out around the league, and though he isn't getting one, Evan Engram might be cashing in because of it.