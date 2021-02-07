  • Oops!
In search of a humongous fungus

On chilly morning in eastern Oregon, correspondent Conor Knighton headed deep into Malheur National Forest, driving a series of unpaved roads, and hiking far from any trail, all in hopes of finding a fungus – a humongous fungus.

"I saw somebody up here in a Prius looking for the humongous fungus," recalled Michael McWilliams, a pathologist with the U.S. Forest Service. "And I said, 'You're there.' They were like, 'Where?' And I'm like, 'All around you!'"

"Does that ultimately end up being more impressive, when you think about it that way?" asked Knighton.

"To me, it's more impressive."

"I've never seen someone get so excited about fungus before."

"You don't know that many forest pathologists, do you?" McWilliams laughed. "We all get this excited."

What's especially exciting about the fungus known as armillaria ostoyae is how big it can get, even if it's largely invisible to the untrained eye.

Armillaria stretches underground in several massive sections found throughout the forest. It's one of the largest living organisms on Earth.

So, how humongous is the fungus? "The Clone D covers just under 2,400 acres, which is about 3.7 square miles," McWilliams said.

Most of the dead trees in this stand have been killed by the armillaria fungus. / Credit: CBS News

Armillaria kills trees, especially the fir trees found in Oregon. Its tiny, shoestring-like threads burrow underneath the forest floor, moving from host to host.

Examining one specimen, McWilliams said, "The fungus has come up this root. Even though this is barely alive there, the fungus has come up and is attacking the root collar of this tree."

If two trees miles apart are infected with genetically-identical threads of armillaria, then that fungus is determined to be one organism.

"This is a good example of how fungi challenge our categories," said biologist Merlin Sheldrake. "You know, it's hard to see how one big, sprawling network is one organism. It's hard to imagine that this is, in fact, one organism, even though that's how fungi live their lives, as a matter of course."

/ Credit: Random House

Sheldrake is the author of "Entangled Life," a book that documents his fascination with all things fungi.

"Fungi really are astonishingly prevalent on this planet," he told Knighton. "You'll find mycelial networks in sulfurous sediments on the ocean floor, stringing their way along coral reefs, you'll find 'em in soil, in plant bodies (both alive and dead), on specks of house dust. In a single teaspoon of healthy soil, you might find anything from 100 meters to ten kilometers of fungal mycelium."

Armillaria has poured itself through the soil of Malheur National Forest. It's been slowly spreading for thousands of years. And while it's bad news for fir trees, dead trees provide needed habit for animals. Fewer fir trees also means that more larches can grow.

"This is a beautiful fungus," McWilliams said. "I love seeing that beautiful, white cream color when it's killing a tree. And of course, the mushrooms are beautiful, too."

/ Credit: CBS News

For a few short weeks each year, the fungus sprouts edible honey mushrooms. "If it's a good fruiting year in an area like this, there might be mushrooms everywhere, enough to collect and dry for your winter casseroles," McWilliams said.

Armillaria's mushrooms, like all wild mushrooms, are the visible indicators of the hidden fungal world that lies just out of sight.

"You know, it's having a major ecological impact on this forest," McWilliams said. "And to me, anything that can do that is worth respecting."

BOOK EXCERPT: "Entangled Life," on how fungi shape our future

For more info:

Malheur National Forest, John Day, Ore."Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures" by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indieboundmerlinsheldrake.com

Story produced by Anthony Laudato. Editor: Joseph Frandino.

Yellen says job market still "in a deep hole" with "a long way to dig out"

Graham says outcome of Trump impeachment trial "is really not in doubt"

Biden says U.S. won't lift sanctions until Iran halts uranium enrichment

Latest Stories

  • Biden news – live: Defiant Cheney hits back at Trump, as president says son’s book ‘gave me hope’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

    On President Joe Biden's weekend to-do list? Biden flew aboard Air Force One for the first time as president on Friday, but not on a trip to sell his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan or to confer with a U.S. ally. Biden's son Hunter also turned 51 on Thursday.

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Nearly 90% of Military Hazing Complaints Come from the Marine Corps, Data Shows

    The newly obtained report said 60% of hazing incidents in the Marine Corps were physical.

  • ‘Pink hat lady’ arrested after Capitol riot defends herself as a cheese purveyor with ‘no military background’

    'I have no military background ... I’m a mom with eight kids. That’s it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers’ market'

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutSenator Ivanka?The growing white supremacist threat

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. "The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN’s "State of the Union." The White House has said it is open to negotiation on who should be eligible to receive the proposed $1,400 checks, and has declined to specify where it thinks the income cutoff should be.

  • California revises indoor church guidelines after ruling

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Saturday issued revised guidelines for indoor church services after the Supreme Court lifted the state's ban on indoor worship during the coronavirus pandemic, but left in place restrictions on singing and chanting. In the most significant legal victory against California’s COVID-19 health orders, the high court issued rulings late Friday in two cases where churches argued the restrictions violated their religious liberty. The justices said for now California can't continue with a ban on indoor church services, but it can limit attendance to 25% of a building's capacity and restrict singing and chanting inside.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • CIA analyst involved with briefing Biden shouldn't be trusted after defending torture program, former Senate investigator says

    Morgan Muir, the longtime CIA analyst whom The New York Times reported was tasked with delivering President Biden's daily intelligence briefings, played a leading role in the CIA's defense of its torture program and cited information the agency later publicly admitted was inaccurate during a standoff with the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2013, BuzzFeed News reports. The extent of Muir's involvement in the showdown was not previously known, per BuzzFeed. Daniel Jones, a former Senate investigator and the lead author of the committee's 6,700-page report on the torture program, said he "would not trust" Muir to "convey accurate information," and former Sen. Mark Udall (D-Colo.), an outspoken member of the committee at the time, said Biden "should have serious concerns about entrusting his presidential daily briefing to anyone who may have helped cover up this dark chapter in our nation's history." Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a committee member then and now, didn't specifically address Muir, but told BuzzFeed "the American people deserve transparency about the backgrounds of high-level intelligence officials." Amanda Schoch, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said Muir is a "widely respected intelligence officer who has demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and professionalism throughout his career." But she added that Muir is not Biden's briefer "as that term is generally understood," and he won't be in the Oval Office. Instead, he'll reportedly be in charge of what's known as "mission integration," meaning he'll coordinate "intelligence collection and analysis across multiple briefings." Read more at BuzzFeed News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutSenator Ivanka?The growing white supremacist threat

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Liz Cheney Responds to Wyoming Republicans’ Censure, Says GOP ‘Should Not be Embracing’ Trump

    Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, on Sunday defended her vote to impeach President Trump and responded to the Wyoming Republican party’s decision to censure her, saying the GOP should not embrace the former president. “The oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment. And it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure. It’s the most important oath that we take,” Cheney told host Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “I will stand by that and I will continue to fight for all of the issues that matter so much to us all across Wyoming,” she added. The Wyoming GOP on Saturday voted to censure Cheney, the third-ranking member of House Republican leadership, over her decision to join Democrats in voting for impeachment last month. “I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our duty is to the Constitution,” Cheney remarked on her state party’s censure. On Wednesday, House Republicans voted to keep Cheney in GOP leadership as House Republican Conference chair in a 145–61 vote after she fended off attacks from fellow Republicans over her impeachment vote. During a closed-door GOP conference meeting, she defended her impeachment vote as a vote of conscience. Wallace asked Cheney whether Trump should remain a standard-bearer for the Republican party, to which she responded, “We should not be embracing the former president.” She also called out members of her party for failing to address conspiracies and misinformation about the 2020 presidential election, emphasizing that acknowledging the truth is essential for winning future elections. “We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth, that we are being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024,” Cheney said.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • Midwest battered by brutal subzero temperatures as second winter storm sweeps U.S.

    Temperatures have fallen below zero and wind chills in the Upper Plains could drop as low as -50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

  • ‘Something has gone seriously awry’: Supreme Court strikes down California’s Covid ban on church worsip

    The court rejected similar restrictions in New York

  • New Israeli Covid drug which cured 30 cases of disease hailed by scientists as 'huge breakthrough'

    A new coronavirus drug which successfully cured 30 cases of the disease in Israeli hospital patients has been hailed by scientists as a ‘huge breakthrough’. The EXO-CD24 substance was developed at the Ichilov Medical Centre in Tel Aviv and successfully completed its first phase of clinical trials on Friday. The treatment was given to 30 patients with coronavirus, whose conditions ranged from moderate to severe. Twenty-nine of the patients were then discharged from the hospital in the following three to five days, while one patient took slightly longer to recover. A protein known as CD24 is delivered to the lungs by exosomes in the drug, which helps to rebalance the immune system and prevent it from overreacting to the virus. Professor Nadir Arber originally designed EXO-CD24, which is breathed in as a gas and taken once every five days, in order to treat patients who had ovarian cancer. “Even if the vaccines do their job, and even if there aren't any new mutations, one way or another, the coronavirus will be staying with us,” Prof Arber told the news site Arutz Sheva. “That’s why we developed this special medication. It’s been about half a year from the time the idea was hatched to the first human trials [being] conducted.” Roni Gamzu, the director of the Ichilov Medical Centre, said that the research during phase one of the trial was “advanced and sophisticated and may save coronavirus patients”. Speaking to the Times of Israel, he said: “The results of the phase one trials are excellent, and all give us confidence in the method Arber has been researching in his lab for many years.” No placebo was used in the first stage of the trial, and the next phase of the clinical trials will continue to examine the effects and efficacy of the treatment. The drug Allocetra, which has been developed at the Hadassah Medical Centre, has also reported promising results in the second stage of its clinical trial. Israel announced yesterday that it will ease lockdown restrictions but keep its borders closed after a drop in its number of coronavirus cases.

  • Judge Declares Republican Claudia Tenney Winner of NY Congressional Race

    A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the victor in the state’s 22nd Congressional District elections, after months of delays brought on by errors in the vote-counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans’ 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, winning back the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was marred by problems including the discovery of uncounted ballots and what local media dubbed “StickyGate,” in which identifying post-it notes mysteriously fell off a batch of disputed ballots, leaving elections officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Additionally, a local county failed to process 2,400 voter registration applications before election day. New York Supreme Court justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite the errors in the election, the court was compelled to order the certification of Tenney as the winner. DelConte did not find evidence of election fraud. “The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws,” DelConte wrote in his ruling. The court “cannot investigate or respond to these systemic infringements upon voters’ rights.” Such an investigation would fall under the purview of the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Justice Department, or the governor. Nevertheless, DelConte wrote, “every single valid vote that was cast in New York’s 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted.” Tenney welcomed the judge’s ruling. “I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified.” The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi could also appeal to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even a new election. “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” Brindisi said. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

  • House investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

    House impeachment managers are preparing for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by figuring out just what he and his allies were up to the morning of the Capitol riot. Congressional investigators are wrapping up their case against Trump in the last few days before his Senate trial for allegedly inciting the insurrection begins Monday. Sources tell ABC News those investigators are "zeroing in on the actions of the president and his associates around the insurrection at the Capitol," specifically compiling social media posts and videos showing just what they were doing the morning of Jan. 6. Among those videos is one obtained by ABC News showing Trump's friend Roger Stone in Washington, D.C., that morning. Stone is seen outside of a hotel, taking pictures with supporters while seemingly under the watch of members of the Oath Keepers militia group. At one point, a supporter asked Stone, "So, hopefully we have this today, right?" "We shall see," Stone replied. Stone told ABC News that he had "no role whatsoever in the Jan. 6 events" and "never left the site of my hotel until leaving for Dulles Airport" later that afternoon. "I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol," and "could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me," he added. Stone was convicted of several felonies as a result of the Mueller investigation, but Trump commuted his sentence last summer. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutSenator Ivanka?The growing white supremacist threat

  • Maskless woman who refused to leave store arrested after tussle, Ohio police say

    She faces several charges.

  • In pandemic, more people choose to die at home

    Mortuary owner Brian Simmons has been making more trips to homes to pick up bodies to be cremated and embalmed since the pandemic hit. With COVID-19 devastating communities in Missouri, his two-person crews regularly arrive at homes in the Springfield area and remove bodies of people who decided to die at home rather than spend their final days in a nursing home or hospital where family visitations were prohibited during the pandemic. Across the country, terminally ill patients — both with COVID-19 and other diseases — are making similar decisions and dying at home rather than face the terrifying scenario of saying farewell to loved ones behind glass or during video calls.