Search on for Indiana County woman reported missing in Kiski Township

Jan. 23—Authorities are searching for an Indiana County woman reported missing early Sunday in Kiski Township, Armstrong County.

According to township police, Robin Bohannon, 36, who lives in the Clymer area, was reported missing at about 1:30 a.m. and is considered endangered. She left a residence along Route 156 wearing only jeans and a T-shirt and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

A state police aviation unit joined a ground search along Route 156 by police from Kiski and Gilpin townships and firefighters from Kiski Township and North Apollo, along with Greensburg Fire Department bloodhounds. But, they did not locate Bohannon.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Kiski Township police or call 911.

