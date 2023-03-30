Search for individual in Flint Creek after chase, robbery

Mar. 29—The Morgan County Rescue Squad was still searching the Flint Creek on Wednesday for an individual whose vehicle ran off the road during a car chase.

On March 27 just before 1 p.m., a robbery was reported near Casa Santiago, located at 2812 Spring Avenue SW, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur officers were given a description of the vehicle and robbery suspect. They found the vehicle and attempted a stop, but a chase began down Hwy 31 South.

Decatur Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control, crossed over the median and eventually ran into Flint Creek near Bowels Bridge Rd. The occupants of the vehicle got out and tried to swim across. One made it to the shore and was detained. The second was seen struggling down stream, according to the Decatur Police.

They said they attempted to reach the individual, but were unable to before the individual went under.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad and Decatur Police are continuing their search. ALEA is conducting the wreck investigation.