Search for Indonesia submarine focuses on oil slick off Bali

  • Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala sails in the waters off Tuban, East Java, Indonesia, as seen in this aerial photo taken from Indonesian Navy helicopter of 400 Air Squadron, in this Monday, Oct. 6, 2014 photo. Indonesia's navy is searching for the submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng)
  • The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala takes part in a drill off Cilegon, Indonesia, in this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 photo. Indonesia's navy is searching for the KRI Nanggala submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • Members of National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare for a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Benoa harbor in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Indonesia's navy is searching for the KRI Nanggala submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
  • Members of National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare for a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Benoa harbor in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Indonesia's navy is searching for the KRI Nanggala submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesia's then Air Force Chief of Staff Air Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto talks to journalists after his swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's military says a navy submarine is missing near the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto says the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise on Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)
  • The crew of the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala salute as an officer walks aboard at the base of the Eastern Fleet Command in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, in this Friday, Dec. 5, 2014 photo. Indonesia's navy is searching for the KRI Nanggala submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • Members of National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare for a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Benoa harbor in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Indonesia's navy is searching for the KRI Nanggala submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
1 / 7

Indonesia Submarine

Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala sails in the waters off Tuban, East Java, Indonesia, as seen in this aerial photo taken from Indonesian Navy helicopter of 400 Air Squadron, in this Monday, Oct. 6, 2014 photo. Indonesia's navy is searching for the submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NINIEK KARMINI
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The search for a missing Indonesian submarine on Thursday focused around an oil slick north of the resort island of Bali with help from Australia, Singapore and other countries, the navy said.

The KRI Nanggala 402 with 53 people on board was participating in a training exercise Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call. The oil slick was spotted near the starting position of its last dive, about 96 kilometers (60 miles) north of Bali.

Indonesian navy spokesperson Julius Widjojono said the search included help from several countries, including Australia and Singapore, which have submarine rescue vessels.

The Indonesian navy has deployed scores of ships to search the area, including a hydrographic survey ship.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said he would speak to the Indonesian government. "Australia will obviously provide whatever assistance is possible and we’ll work with other partners in the region to provide whatever assistance we can,” Dutton told Sydney Radio 2GB.

“We will go to the support of our neighbor in any way we can,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio.

The submarine was carrying 49 crew members, its commander and three gunners, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.

The navy said an electrical failure may have occurred during the dive, causing the submarine to lose control and become unable to undertake emergency procedures that would have allowed it to resurface. It said it believes the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters (2,000-2,300 feet).

The German-built submarine, which has been in service in Indonesia since 1981, was rehearsing for a missile-firing exercise that was to take place on Thursday. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto and other military leaders were to attend.

Indonesia currently has a fleet of five submarines and plans to operate at least eight by 2024.

The country, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese vessels near the Natuna islands.

Last year, President Joko Widodo reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty during a visit to the islands at the edge of the South China Sea.

His visit came a week after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang insisted that Chinese fishermen are free to conduct activities in areas China claims as its traditional fishing grounds, which partly overlap Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.

Geng’s statement drew indignation in Indonesia and prompted the military to increase its forces at the islands. Although China has been making such claims for years, recently dozens of Chinese fishing boats, escorted by coast guard vessels, have reportedly made more aggressive moves in the area and ignored Indonesian warnings to leave.

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesian military says submarine with 53 aboard disappeared near Bali

    Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people onboard, the military said Wednesday.

  • Indonesia searching for missing submarine with 53 on board

    Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board, the military said Wednesday. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise when it missed a scheduled reporting call. The submarine is believed to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Bali, he said.

  • Search for missing crew to be suspended

    The search for missing workers from the capsized&nbsp;boat&nbsp;in the Gulf of Mexico will be suspended at sunset Monday. (April 20)

  • North Carolina deputy fatally shoots 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr.

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn’t provide details of the shooting but eyewitnesses said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown’s yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street and ran out of her house when she heard the gunshots.

  • Philippines: 4 dead, 9 missing from wayward cargo vessel

    Rescuers in the southern Philippines found the bodies of four crew members Wednesday and rescued seven others who jumped off a cargo vessel, which took in water and listed after its anchor broke in rough seas, officials said. The coast guard and maritime police were searching for them off Surigao del Norte province, where the vessel ran aground without its crew, coast guard spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo said. The vessel, which had a crew of 20 and was loaded with nickel ore and about 2,000 liters (530 gallons) of diesel fuel, had dropped anchor off Jabonga town in nearby Agusan del Norte.

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • How long will Derek Chauvin be in prison? What to know about the guilty verdict in George Floyd's murder

    Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in a landmark trial. Here's what to know about prison sentencing, protests and more.

  • Russian police arrest over 1,000 supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

    Police across Russia have arrested more than 180 people in connection with demonstrations Wednesday in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a human rights group said. Many were seized before protests even began, including two top Navalny associates in Moscow.

  • Cowboys News: Class of 2018 lessons, possible trade calls for 10th pick

    Plus, more mocks, looks at Caleb Farley and the backup QB position, a new position-specific helmet, and entertainment for the '21 draft.

  • Kevin McCarthy moves to censure Maxine Waters over Chauvin trial comments

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) moved to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Tuesday in response to comments she made about the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The House is expected to vote on the resolution later in the afternoon. NEWS: Here’s @GOPLeader’s resolution censuring @RepMaxineWaters. It will come up for a vote this afternoon pic.twitter.com/n9NPptffRa — Punchbowl News (@PunchbowlNews) April 20, 2021 Last week, Waters joined protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, for a demonstration related mainly to the recent police shooting of Daunte Wright, though George Floyd's death and the Chauvin trial served as an undercurrent. While there, the congresswoman said that if Chauvin was acquitted, demonstrators should "stay on the street" and "get more confrontational" so "they know we mean business." Her words didn't sit well with Republican lawmakers, who saw it as inciting violence. Additionally, Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Chauvin trial, suggested to Chauvin's defense attorneys that her remarks could be grounds for an appeal. The situation escalated a bit on Tuesday, with Democratic and Republican lawmakers going back-and-forth. At one point, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters that McCarthy should "sit this one out" and "clean up [his] own mess," referring to some of the more controversial or scandal-ridden figures in the House GOP, including Reps. Laura Boebert (R-Colo.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). McCarthy clearly didn't heed Jeffries' advice, but Democrats, who hold a slim majority, are reportedly confident they'll kill the censure. CNN's Manu Raju reports that one of their main arguments is that Republican lawmakers, like Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who many considered to have played a role in riling up the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, weren't censured for their remarks, making it unfair to single out Waters. More stories from theweek.comThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdictAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careThis year's Oscar goody bag includes luxury vacations, vape cartridges, and a hammer from PETA

  • Minnesota’s attorney general was “never convinced” he’d win Chauvin case

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he wasn't convinced that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin would be found guilty for the murder of George Floyd, per an excerpt from his upcoming "60 Minutes" interview released Wednesday.The big picture: In the interview, airing Sunday, Ellison noted that "when the victim is a person of color, it's just rare that there's any accountability." This is particularly the case for police officers in the deaths of Black people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut a jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.What he's saying: "I was never convinced we were going to win this case until we heard the verdict of guilty," Ellison told CBS' Scott Pelley. The attorney general recalled the case involving white police officers who beat Rodney King in 1991."I remember how devastated I felt when I heard that the jury acquitted those officers," he said."Every moment of this case, I thought, 'What are we missing… Do we need another witness?' I was not sure that we were going to get the just result that we did get until I heard Judge Cahill announce the verdict."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chad rebels threaten to depose slain president's son

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Rebels in Chad threatened to depose the son of the country's slain president after he was named interim leader of the central African nation, raising the specter Wednesday of a potentially violent power struggle. Uncertainty prevailed early Wednesday over how far the rebel column was from N'Djamena, a city of 1 million people, and whether the military would remain loyal to Mahamat Deby Itno in the aftermath of his father's death after three decades in power. The rebel group that the military blamed for President Idriss Deby Itno's death said late Tuesday that its forces were “heading toward N’Djamena at this very moment.”

  • In ‘Moon Landing of Genomics,’ Scientists Sequence Ancient DNA From Dirt

    No fossils necessary.

  • In race to rearm, Greece seeks partnerships, more hardware

    Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited an air base in southern Greece to attend multinational military exercises joined by fighter jets from the United States, France, Israel, Spain and the United Arab Emirates. Greece spends more on defense than any other European Union country relative to the size of its economy.

  • Beachgoers stunned by plane’s emergency landing in ocean

    A World War II-era plane was forced to land in the ocean amid an Air Show in Florida.

  • MCAS’s air show was canceled, but the Blue Angels are still coming to Beaufort

    The “sound of freedom” is sounding a little blue this week, no?

  • Asian American Founders Launch FAM App to Take on Clubhouse

    A new audio-focused social platform founded by Asian American entrepreneurs is hoping to attract more users with its promise of inclusivity and focus on culture and education. FAM app, which recently launched on iOS and Android, is directly taking on Clubhouse -- a similar product that made headlines after spikes in users earlier this year. FAM co-founder Kevin Li says they saw how Clubhouse took off during the pandemic, thanks to high-profile personalities in the platform.

  • Prince Harry returns to LA on Queen's birthday as she celebrates in low-key fashion at Windsor

    The Duke of Sussex has returned safely home to California, where he was reunited with his pregnant wife and son Archie following the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. Prince Harry, 36, is thought to have flown into Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight from London Heathrow. His chauffeur-driven vehicle was seen leaving the private terminal at LAX minutes after the plane landed at around 1.30pm local time (9.30pm BST) on Tuesday and was spotted again arriving at the Sussexes’ home in Montecito at around 4pm. Sources close to the Duke confirmed the news some 15 hours later. Prince Harry spent time privately with several family members while in England, meeting the Queen at least twice as well as his cousin Princess Eugenie and her newborn son, August, it was claimed. Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess’s biographer, said that while he spoke with his father, the Prince of Wales, and brother, the Duke of Cambridge, after the funeral, as revealed in the Telegraph, family tensions remained.

  • Oscar-nominated 'Do Not Split' now part of Hong Kong's story of waning freedoms - director

    The decision in Hong Kong not to air this year's Oscars has only brought more global attention to its struggle for democracy, said the director of the "Do Not Split" documentary about the city's 2019 protests, which has been short-listed for an award. Free-to-air broadcaster TVB, which has broadcast the Oscars every year since 1969, said it would not carry the ceremony this year for commercial reasons. TVB's decision has fuelled concerns about dwindling freedoms in Hong Kong, which has taken an authoritarian path since China imposed a sweeping national security law last year in response to the often violent protests of 2019.

  • Shell to trial use of hydrogen fuel cells for ships in Singapore

    Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it was conducting a feasibility study with partners to trial the use of hydrogen fuel cells for ships in Singapore, the first such move for the oil major. If successful, the trial will pave the way for cleaner, hydrogen-powered shipping, the company said, adding that its analysis points to hydrogen with fuel cells as the zero-emissions technology having the greatest potential to help the shipping sector achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The trial will involve the development and installation of an auxiliary power unit fuel cell on an existing roll-on/roll-off vessel that transports goods, vehicles and equipment on lorries between Singapore and Shell's Pulau Bukom manufacturing site located on an island near the mainland.