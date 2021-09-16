Search intensifies for missing Florida woman
Search intensifies for missing Florida woman Gabby Petito, who's last known location is Grand Teton National Park.
Search intensifies for missing Florida woman Gabby Petito, who's last known location is Grand Teton National Park.
New police body camera footage captured a visibly distraught Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and her fiancé after an alleged physical altercation between them on a
Sorry, Scarface. Your beloved Miami Beach house, which you purchased for $40,000 in 1928, is scheduled to be torn down. The new owners of your Florida refuge, who purchased it for $10.75 million this summer, told the Miami Herald that the house has flood damage and standing water under it. One of the owners, prominent […]
“You disgrace the USA,” she told the active serviceman at a pizzeria in Connecticut.
A man was killed, and two others injured Thursday in a brawl at a landmark cheesesteak restaurant in Philadelphia, authorities said.
Andrea Urton, who grew up homeless in Los Angeles, has seen how little corporate interests tend to care about helping the impoverished.
YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar
"Irrespective of the neighborhood in which I live, regardless of how articulate I might seem, all I am and all I ever will be to some people is Black."
Manikka Bowman and her husband Jeff Myers set out to the farm on Labor Day for a fun outing with their two children, but things turned sour after the couple said they were approached by the farm's employees for stealing apples.
FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis
Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach
The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.
A woman who had a dog tethered to her waist with a leash was dragged to death by a train in San Francisco, transit officials said Tuesday. The woman had boarded a Bay Area Rapid Transit train at Powell Station with her dog and as the doors were about to close she stepped out but the dog stayed on the train. The dog was not injured.
Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.
The disturbing allegations against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have dominated the national news cycle for nearly two years, but a new podcast takes a deeper look at how Vallow—a seemingly perfect suburban mom—became linked to the series of deaths surrounding her family. Rather than determining "who" carried out the murders, UCP Audio’s “The Followers: Madness of Two” examines why the crimes may have happened at all. “That was the lens we really used to shape our research,” Sarah Tre
It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...
Private investigators told Insider that since Brian Laundrie is likely the last person who saw Gabby Petito, talking to him is key to figuring out what happened.
Everyone will gather ’round this witchy piece.
Clean up in aisle two. Police in Moore, Okla., are looking for a man who defecated in a supermarket freezer Sunday. Local station KFOR reports his excrement was found by an unlucky shopper who reached inside that refrigerated unit to get a bag of pizza rolls and got a handful of fecal matter. “I was upset, I was disgusted, I feel like I was violated,” shopper Shirley Wright-Johnson said. She ...
The mask-wearing suspects emerged from a dark colored SUV and descended on two men who were dining at different tables.
A northern Indiana woman convicted of murder in the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced during a hearing Wednesday. A jury convicted her last month on murder, strangulation, neglect and battery charges in the killing of Skylea Carmack.