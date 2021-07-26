Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

MarketWatch

At one point, the company notes, the water bottle had a 22,000-person waiting list, and twice when my editor went to publish this story, the water bottle was sold out. What I love about the Stanley water bottle: Contents can stay hot for seven hours, cold for 11 hours (without any condensation or perspiration because of its double-wall vacuum insulation), and cold for a whopping two straight days with ice. What I’d don’t love about my Stanley water bottle: It is heavy (about a pound), and though that doesn’t bother me in my day-to-day life, it might not be something you want to take on a tough run with you.