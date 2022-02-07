Search on for intruder who hit woman in head, stabbed man at Newington motel, police say

Police are trying to find the intruder who they say is responsible for a pre-dawn attack on a man and woman in a Newington motel during which the man was stabbed.

The man forced his way into the room at the Hi-View Motel, 2273 Berlin Turnpike, about 3 a.m. and threw something at the woman, police said. The object struck her in the head, giving her a head injury, police said.

The attacker then stabbed the man she was with repeatedly before running away, according to police. Officers tried to track the intruder with help from a Middletown police dog but were not able to find him.

The injured man and woman were treated at the scene and taken to Hartford Hospital, police said.

Both victims know the suspect, said police, who described the attack as a possible case of domestic violence.

