Search for jail escapee accused of murdering NC deputy continues

A nationwide search for two escaped inmates, one of whom is charged with murdering a North Carolina deputy, has stretched into its fourth day.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in Burke County last August when Alder Marin-Sotelo and his brother were arrested and charged with the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was killed last summer in Raleigh.

On Thursday, Faherty tracked down the troopers who made that arrest and asked what they’re doing now to get Marin-Sotelo back in custody.

PREVIOUS: Reward upped after suspect in NC deputy killing escapes jail with sister’s help

There are 1,500 state troopers in North Carolina. Faherty found out Thursday all of them are on alert looking for Marin-Sotelo and the car he may be driving.

Last year, Channel 9 covered the arrest of Alder Marin-Sotelo and his brother, Arturo, in Morganton along Interstate 40.

READ PREVIOUS:

Now, Alder Marin-Sotelo and Bruce Carroll Callahan are accused of escaping the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmfield, Virginia. Authorities believe Marin-Sotelo got help from his sister and is possibly driving a 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang that was left in a nearby parking lot.

On Wednesday, the FBI shared photos of Alder Marin-Sotelo on a video call within hours of his escape.

Faherty spoke with Sgt. Aaron Johnson in Burke County who, with the help of federal authorities, arrested Marin-Sotelo and his brother in Burke County last year. He and state troopers are once again looking for Alder Marin-Sotelo and that car.

“Well it’s an extremely dangerous situation, and the apprehension will most likely be dangerous considering all the facts and what he’s wanted for,” Johnson said.

Story continues

The FBI used some of the same words, saying he should be considered “extremely dangerous.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Sister of man accused of killing NC deputy aided his escape from jail, records show)