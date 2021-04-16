Search for kayaker’s body suspended after dog was found in Colorado lake, cops say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

Crews have suspended the search for a missing man, who is now presumed dead, after officials spotted a capsized kayak on Sunday and rescued his dog from Carter Lake in Colorado, according to officials.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office officials said on Friday that the search has been suspended after teams have spent more than 700 hours looking for the man believed to be from Loveland.

Rangers found an uninjured dog wearing a flotation device and a kayak in the lake Sunday afternoon but no kayaker.

Rescue teams have been looking for the man using sonar, drones, ground crews and dogs since he went missing.

“Out of respect for the family and friends of the missing man, LCSO will not be releasing his name as all information to date indicates this incident was a tragic accident and there is no evidence of a crime,” the news release states.

Carter Lake has a surface area of 1,100 acres and a maximum depth of 180 feet.

Dog, capsized kayak found in Colorado lake — but no kayaker, authorities say

