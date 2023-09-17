Search for killer continues in West Memphis, AR

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man is dead after a shooting in West Memphis and the mission to find the killer is still ongoing.

West Memphis police say the search continues for the person they say shot and killed 26-year-old Keion Wiley Friday afternoon.

One dead, one injured in Arkansas shooting: WMPD

People who live in the area say they are far from at ease knowing the person responsible for the killing is still on the run.

“It was sad. It was a sad day,” said an area resident who wished to remain anonymous.

Police say when they got on the scene, they found a male and female suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics desperately tried to save the victims’ lives but Wiley died on the scene.

The female was taken to the hospital, and the shooter got away, according to West Memphis police.

Police initially told WREG this was a drive-by shooting.

“The violence really is getting out of control. These teenagers really not even given a chance to see the streets not even cool,” said the area resident.

Several people who live on the street say Wiley did not live in the area but frequently visited.

West Memphis Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-7444

