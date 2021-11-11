Search for killer after woman is found on side of Midlands road, sheriff says

A Midlands woman was killed Wednesday night, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the person responsible.

Dena Michelle Thames was the woman who was found dead on Gaines Church Road, near S.C. 97, Kershaw County Coroner David West said Thursday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. That’s in Camden, where the 37-year-old Thames was a resident.

Information on Thames’ cause of death was not available, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

Dena Michelle Thames was killed in a shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a killer, or killers, or a motive.

In addition to the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation after SLED agents were called to the crime scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the incident, or those who know anyone Thames was recently seen with to call 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“We are also asking anyone to contact us if they observed any unusual activity on or around Gaines Church Road or (S.C. 97) between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,” the sheriff’s office said.

Information can also be emailed to investigation@kershaw.sc.gov.

Hours after Thames’ death, another person was killed in an unrelated shooting in Camden.

At about 1:40 a.m., Camden Police Officers responding to shots fired call found a body in the parking lot of Gadgets bar. That’s about 8 miles from the intersection of Gaines Church Road and S.C. 97.

Allen Martin Adame was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

“Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd and I have been in constant communication on two separate homicides within hours of each other,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said in a release. “One homicide occurred on Gaines Church Road on Wednesday evening and the other occurred at Camden Gadgets during the early hours of Thursday. At this time, we have absolutely no reason to believe either homicide is related.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.