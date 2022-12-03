Search for killers in Bland service station murders continues

Dec. 3—EDITOR'S NOTE — The following story is the second in a multi-part series on cold cases across Southwest Virginia.

BASTIAN, Va. — Nearly 40 years ago two young service station workers in Bland County, Va., were brutally gunned down during an armed robbery of their business.

Today, the hunt for their killers continues.

Darren Walker, 20, of Bland, and Steven Shinault, 25, of Max Meadows, were murdered on the morning of Sept. 14, 1983, shortly after 10 a.m., at the Exxon Service Station in Bastian.

The homicides of the two men are now getting renewed scrutiny as a result of a recent spotlight on unsolved murders and missing persons cases in the Commonwealth.

Walker and Shinault were employees of the station, located on an exit off Interstate 77.

"Agents found the bodies of the victims lying face down in the utility room of the store, with apparent gunshot wounds," according to the Virginia State Police. "The autopsy of the victims revealed both were shot three times each by two different caliber firearms."

The State Police state that a cash register at the station had been emptied of all money, and approximately $500 was missing. However, a Daily Telegraph story at the time of the crime cites the manager of the station as saying around $250 had been taken.

Virginia State Police Special Agent B. Russell Edwards, now lead investigator on the cold case, said law enforcement does have composite sketches of two possible suspects in their database.

"One suspect may be deceased," Edwards said.

As for the other potential killer, he said, "I have a good suspect but nothing other than the composite sketch tying him to the scene ... we're working to tie him to the scene."

Stories from the 1983 Daily Telegraph editions indicate numerous tips were called in to police, and law enforcement officials were following up on leads across Virginia and West Virginia. In the days after the murders interviews were conducted in Beckley, Franklin County, Va., and Henry County, Va.

On the day after the homicides, Special Agent Gene Duff, of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, told the Daily Telegraph that the most time-consuming part of the investigation was expected to be when officers tried to locate address to match vehicle license numbers and signatures on credit card receipts that were left in the gas station.

"Unfortunately, a lot of these people were from out-of-state," Duff said at the time. "It may be some time before we can possibly contact anyone to supply information. There is always a possibility that someone may have seen something suspicious that they might recall and tell us about."

Duff also noted, "This is the most senseless thing that I can recall in some time in this area."

Anyone with information on the Bastian service station murders is asked to contact Agent Edwards at 276-228-3131.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

