Search for woman feared missing at sea called off

The search for the missing woman resumed on Wednesday morning after being halted overnight

The search for a woman feared missing at sea after being spotted at the water's edge has been called off.

The coastguard said a police investigation into what happened was ongoing.

South Wales Police was called to reports of a woman spotted off the esplanade in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, just before 18:05 GMT on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including the coastguard, RNLI and police, were involved in an overnight search before it was suspended at about 02:00 on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were sent to Porthcawl seafront on Tuesday evening

Rescuers resumed their efforts later on Wednesday morning at the request of the police, in "extremely challenging" conditions.

But on Wednesday evening, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed the search and rescue operation had concluded.