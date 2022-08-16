Search of lawyer's apartment was about errant gunshot

Aug. 16—GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears' apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears' apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.

The possible crime that police are investigating is unlawful discharge of firearms, according to a court document. That is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to three months in prison and a $500 fine. No one has been charged.

Spears, 68, has denied wrongdoing.

When two officers went to his door, Spears "was confused to why police were present at his apartment and refused to let us inside and refused to come outside and speak with officers," two other officers wrote in the affidavit.

But when asked if he had an accidental discharge of a weapon, Spears "stated he did not," according to the affidavit, by Officers John Barrett and Scott Campbell.

Officer Christian Thomas then asked Spears if someone "over his home may have had an accidental discharge," and Spears replied "not to his knowledge," the affidavit continues.

"Wesley stated he has a weapons permit and has firearms within his residence," the affidavit continues. "Wesley was evasive and confrontational with his answers and eventually told officers that they could talk with his attorney."

Police confirmed with a law-enforcement database that Spears had registered guns.

When police returned with the warrant, they seized a 9mm handgun, a holster, a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition, and two boxes of 9mm cartridges containing 29 rounds, according to a police inventory.

The neighbors told police they discovered the bullet hole after returning July 27 from a vacation that began July 11, according to the affidavit. Another resident of the building told police of hearing "a single loud bang" on the evening of July 16, it adds.

The unlawful discharge of firearms statute applies to any person "who intentionally, negligently or carelessly discharges any firearm in such a manner as to be likely to cause bodily injury or death to persons or domestic animals, or the wanton destruction of property."

Spears has said police officers looked through files containing confidential communications with his clients during the search of the apartment, which doubles as his law office.

But Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott has said, based on her review of police reports and video from officers' body-worn cameras, that she has no indication that Spears' client files were compromised.

