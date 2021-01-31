Search is on for new leaders in journalism's upper echelons

  • FILE - Marty Baron, former editor of The Boston Globe, walks the red carpet as he attends the Boston area premiere of the film "Spotlight" in Brookline, Mass. on Oct. 28, 2015. Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post and one of the nation's top journalists, says he will retire at the end of February. He took over the Post's newsroom in 2012 after editing the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before that. He was portrayed in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” about the Globe's investigation of the Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
  • FILE - Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron appears in the news room after winning two Pulitzer Prizes in Washington on April 16, 2018. Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post and one of the nation's top journalists, says he will retire at the end of February. He took over the Post's newsroom in 2012 after editing the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before that. He was portrayed in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” about the Globe's investigation of the Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
  • FILE - ABC News President James Goldston attends the International Women's Media Foundation's 26th Annual Courage in Journalism Awards in New York on Oct. 21, 2015. Goldston said Thursday that he will leave the network at the end of March, after seven years leading the news division. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
1 / 3

Media-Post-Baron

FILE - Marty Baron, former editor of The Boston Globe, walks the red carpet as he attends the Boston area premiere of the film "Spotlight" in Brookline, Mass. on Oct. 28, 2015. Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post and one of the nation's top journalists, says he will retire at the end of February. He took over the Post's newsroom in 2012 after editing the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before that. He was portrayed in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” about the Globe's investigation of the Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
DAVID BAUDER

NEW YORK (AP) — The “help wanted” list for top management jobs in journalism is suddenly getting very long.

Searches for new leaders at brand names like The Washington Post, ABC News and the Los Angeles Times are coming at a time of rapid change in the news industry and increased attention paid to diversity in decision-making roles.

The two latest openings came this week when Marty Baron, the executive editor who transformed the Post over the past eight years, and ABC News President James Goldston both said they will step down over the next two months.

The Los Angeles Times is further along in its search for a successor to Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine. The Reuters news agency is looking to replace its editor-in-chief, Stephen Adler, who is retiring on April 1. HuffPost and Vox Media need leaders, too.

Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times, is the subject of speculation, both because his job is the golden ring of journalism and he’s 64 years old. By tradition, the Times’ top editor steps down before reaching 66.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker, whose name was frequently invoked by former President Donald Trump during his administration's battles with the media, is expected to announce soon whether or not he will move on.

Both Baron and Goldston cited the end of an intense election cycle and its exhaustive pace of news as a natural time to turn the page.

“It’s burnout on steroids,” said Joel Kaplan, associate dean for professional graduate studies at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

The moves offer news organizations a chance to anoint a new generation of leaders at a time the businesses need to be nimble and, following a reckoning brought on partly by society's reaction to George Floyd's death last spring, mindful of having a staff and stories that reflect their communities.

“What we're going to have to do is really look at a lot of people who aren't the usual suspects,” said Jill Geisler, an expert on media leadership at Loyola University of Chicago's communication school.

Diversity issues have roiled several news organizations in the past year. The Los Angeles Times publicly came to terms with both how the paper historically fed into the city's racism with its coverage, and how it still lacked minority writers and managers.

The Washington Post named Krissah Thompson the newspaper's first managing editor for diversity and inclusion. The Philadelphia Inquirer's top editor resigned after many staff members were angered by a headline over a story about post-Floyd unrest.

This past week, CBS put two executives on administrative leave to investigate charges of intolerance to minorities and women at some of its local news operations. A blemish on Goldston's record was the dismissal of an ABC talent relations executive who made racially insensitive remarks.

With that backdrop, “one of these companies might want to make a statement,” said Richard Prince, who blogs about minority issues in the news industry.

One was already made in December when longtime MSNBC President Phil Griffin stepped down and was replaced by Rashida Jones, a Black woman who has moved up the ranks at NBC News.

Kevin Merida, a senior vice president at ESPN and former Washington Post editor, is a name on many lists as a potential hire.

There's been quiet progress at smaller news outlets. Just this month, Manny Garcia was named editor of the Austin American-Statesman and David Ng head of the Providence Journal newsroom.

The news organizations looking for leaders are far more complex than they used to be. Baron's Post has nearly double the employees it had when he started eight years ago, with a robust video unit and data journalism. Goldston's successor won't just supervise “World News Tonight,” but “The View” and the FiveThirtyEight blog, too.

Three issues that created unwelcome headlines for Baquet within the past two months were ones few of his predecessors could have conceived of.

The Times had to admit it couldn't vouch for the central character in an award-winning podcast that its audio unit produced, said it disciplined a reporter for using a racial slur at a Times-sponsored meeting for students and ended the contract of an editor who tweeted she had “chills” seeing Joe Biden's plane land.

“Is it any wonder some of these editors would want to throw up their hands and say it’s time to retire?” Kaplan said.

The news industry's financial troubles over the past two decades has thinned the usual pipeline of leaders, Geisler said. The best new ones may be found in unusual places, or not have high profiles because they've been keeping their heads down and working.

New leaders will have to demonstrate they are sensitive to inclusion goals, responsive to their staffs and able to inspire those who work for them to produce great journalism, she said.

“You are going to want to have employees having a greater say than ever before in these decisions,” she said. “The leaders are going to be vetted, almost like crowd-sourcing.”

It's a time, she said, that demands creativity.

Latest Stories

  • Biden news - live: Texas threatens to sue president over climate change plan, as GOP stalls Covid bill push

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

    Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general. It's a card rarely played in any serious way in the Bluegrass State, though Kentucky has had its share of provocative elected officials. In the two new cases, the effort to impeach was triggered by disagreements over policy or executive decisions at the highest levels of Kentucky government.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Russia detains over 1,000 at Navalny protests

    Police have detained more than a thousand people at Sunday's rallies across Russia to protest the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Hundreds were detained at rallies in Siberia and Russia's Far East.More were held as protesters took to the streets in Moscow.Police in Moscow detained at least 100 people as the rallies began under snowfall amid a huge police presence, Reuters reporters said. Crowds of protesters were scattered about in Moscow after the organizers twice changed the planned gathering pointPolice took highly unusual steps to seal off pedestrian access to areas of the capital and shut down metro stations.Police put turnout at the Moscow protest at around 300 people.The rallies follow large protests last weekend and are part of a campaign to pressure the Kremlin into freeing President Putin's most prominent opponent.The opposition politician was arrested on January 17th after returning to Moscow from Germany where he'd been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Russia last summer.He accuses Putin of ordering his murder, which the Kremlin denies.

  • Asian Americans warily watch family overseas enjoy 'normal' life

    One woman with family in South Korea said she’s "jealous that they’re in a place where people care about other people and take precautions."

  • Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city post handover

    Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng reiterated on Saturday that Britain had no rights over the city under the joint declaration that laid the blueprint for how the city would be ruled after its 1997 reunification with China. Cheng made the comments in a blog post on the eve of changes to the UK's visa application program that will allow Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.

  • Thousands join in Jerusalem funeral, flout pandemic rules

    Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Israelis on Sunday thronged the funeral of a prominent rabbi in Jerusalem, flouting the country's ban on large public gatherings during the pandemic. The funeral procession for Rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik, who died at age 99, wended its way through the streets of Jerusalem in the latest display of ultra-Orthodox Israelis' refusal to honor coronavirus restrictions. The phenomenon has undermined the country's aggressive vaccination campaign to bring a raging outbreak under control and threatened to hurt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March elections.

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • 10 Senate Republicans propose compromise with Biden on COVID relief package

    A group of 10 Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), sent a letter to President Biden Sunday requesting a meeting with the president, saying they have developed a counterproposal to the president's COVID-19 relief plan.The big picture: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment. The senators said the plan "could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support," if it gained Biden's support.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Senators' proposal includes a measure to renew unemployment benefits that expire in March. It also seeks to send a new round of direct payments to "families who need assistance the most," and to send additional assistance to small businesses. * "Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities," the senators wrote.What they're saying: “In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote.Between the lines: Biden has said he prefers a bipartisan approach to getting his plan through Congress, writes Axios Hans Nichols. * But he hasn’t ruled out relying on Democratic votes alone to pass his proposal through budget reconciliation, which requires a simple majority in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled last week that Democrats would seek to use the tactic if they could not garner Republican support.What's new: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning that the White House has "seen the letter and will be reviewing it over the course of the day."What's next: The senators will reveal more of the plan's details on Monday, per Politico. Go deeper: White House plots "full-court press" for $1.9 trillion relief planGet smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Former QAnon follower apologises to Anderson Cooper for believing he ate babies

    QAnon conspiracies include belief CNN anchor is a ‘robot’

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • Trump loyalists in South Dakota turn on home state senator

    Longtime South Dakota Republican voter Jim Thompson is ready to leave the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state's preeminent politician, Sen. John Thune, for defying Trump. All Republican senators except five voted against holding an impeachment trial.

  • Exclusive: Covid patients dying unnecessarily because they refuse to go on ventilators, medics warn

    Critically ill Covid patients are dying unnecessarily in the second wave because they are refusing to go on ventilators, senior medics have warned. The Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine said its members are being confronted by patients or their families who wrongly believe that the machines will kill them. It follows widespread use of the devices in the early stage of the pandemic, when death rates in intensive care units were high. Ventilator use then declined markedly during the first wave, and this correlated with an improvement in survival. However, Dr Alison Pittard, the dean of the faculty, said recent studies proved that the two were not related and that patients were and are dying from Covid itself and not because of the machines. She told The Telegraph that, during the second wave, colleagues across the country have watched patients die because of their fear of intubation. Although there is not yet published data, Dr Pittard said this trend appears to be more pronounced among patients from ethnic minority backgrounds and those from deprived areas. "It's really difficult for doctors working in ICU when you see a patient deteriorate and you know that if you don't put them on a ventilator they are going to die, but they are refusing," she said. "They get sicker and sicker and sicker, then you have a situation when they become semi-conscious, so you can't have an informed conversation. We have to honour our patients' wishes."

  • Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash: source

    Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop drama, lost 53% in January but received commitments for fresh cash from investors in the last days of the month, a source familiar with the fund said on Sunday. The firm, founded in 2014 by Gabe Plotkin, had bet that ailing video game retailer GameStop's stock, which traded at less than $5 five months ago, would fall. Hedge funds Point72 Asset Management and Citadel gave a $2.75 billion capital infusion to Melvin Capital earlier in the week, enabling it to close out that position with a large loss.

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic

  • Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

    After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they’ve been fighting would be next. The Biden administration hasn't specified what action it might take on other pipelines, but industry experts doubt there will be swift changes like the one that stopped Keystone.

  • Cuomo Won’t Apologize for Nursing-Home Miscount, Says ‘Who Cares’ Where Deaths Recorded

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the issue of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes had become a “political football,” in his first public comments after Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration had drastically undercounted nursing-home deaths. The state health department in April 2020 altered the way it reported coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents. Residents who died of COVID-19 in the facilities themselves were listed as nursing home deaths, while residents who died after being transported to a hospital were not included in that tally. The change in reporting artificially lowered the true death toll. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker admitted on Thursday night that 3,829 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in a hospital since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total nursing home death toll from 8,914 to 12,743, a jump of 43 percent. “Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died.” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. My father “was in a hospital, got transferred to a nursing home. My father died. My father was in a nursing home, got transferred to a hospital. My father died. People died.” Cuomo added, “If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re…about 28 percent, but we’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares — 33, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died.” (The percentage of nursing home deaths appears to be 30 percent, not 28 percent as Cuomo asserted.) The governor also accused former Trump adviser Michael Caputo for bringing national attention to coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and using it as a “political football.” “To play politics with it the way they did: that was mean,” Cuomo said referring to the Trump administration. “Because if you lost someone in a nursing home, then it put a thought in your head, ‘Well maybe it didn’t have to be. Maybe my father died unnecessarily.’ And that was just cruel to do, because it wasn’t true.”

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.