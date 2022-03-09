Search for Lexington County teen who has been missing for weeks without her medicine

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager with medical issues.

Stephanie Valverde was publicly reported missing by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday night. The 16-year-old has not been seen for nearly two weeks, the sheriff’s department said.

Her family said Valverde was last seen Feb. 25, when she willingly left her home in Gaston, according the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department did not call Valverde a runaway, but said “We have no reason to believe she’s with someone she doesn’t know well or in any danger.”

Law enforcement officers are trying to ensure the teenager is safe, especially since she left home without her daily medication, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on her condition was not available.

The sheriff’s department described Valverde as 5-foot-5, 140-pound teen, who was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater, a white shirt and black leggings.

Anyone who has seen Valverde, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 803-785-8230, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

