Search for Madalina Cojocari continues six months after she was last seen

The search for a missing Cornelius girl continues half-a-year later.

Sunday marks six months since Madalina Cojocari, now 12, was last seen.

She was seen walking off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23, but didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15 -- 22 days later. Since then, her mother and stepfather have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child.

While Madalina’s whereabouts aren’t currently known, investigators say they’re still following up on leads and are hopeful for a break in the case.

The Cornelius Police Department posted on Twitter, asking the public to call detectives at 704-892-7773 if they have any information on Madalina’s whereabouts.

It has been 6 months since Madalina was last seen getting off her school bus on 11/21/22. Madalina should be getting ready to enjoy the warm summer months of being at the beach and swimming.

Please call Detectives at 704-892-7773 with any info that will help us to #FindMadalina. pic.twitter.com/7o0C0bXU2p — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) May 21, 2023

The department held a celebration for Madalina’s 12th birthday in April.

It was the first time the Cornelius police chief, David Baucom, had spoken publicly about the case.

“Since this investigation began, we have followed up on hundreds of leads,” Baucom began.

He went through a list of submitted questions and, while not offering much more information, he replied to each of them individually.

“We are doing everything we can to find Madalina,” he said.

In response to a question that was asked about furniture burning in the backyard of the Cornelius home where Madalina lives, Baucom said they received one call for service that Diana Cojocari was reportedly burning items before Madalina was reported missing.

