Search on for Man Who Attacked Subway Riders in Alleged Anti-Gay Crime

Subway Crime

New York City police are looking for an anti-gay hate crime suspect they say punched two men in the face on a subway last month. The suspect also attacked a witness.

The two 19-year-old victims were attacked on Saturday, July 31 around 3:30 a.m., police told TV station WNBC. They were on the subway when a man started making homophobic comments and then began punching one of the victims in the face. Police say he then hit the other victim as the train arrived at a station.

As the subway doors opened, the teens tried to escape. The suspect punched a 32-year-old woman who attempted to stop him. Police told the TV station that the suspect then ran from the scene.

Authorities said the victims experienced pain and swelling in their faces, but did not seek medical help.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has become involved in the investigation. Authorities have released images of the suspect right before the attack occurred and have asked anyone with information to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).