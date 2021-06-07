Search for man who attempted to rape woman on Manhattan's East Side

He grabbed the woman with both hands around the throat, pushed her up against a storefront grate, and attempted to rape her in broad daylight.

Video Transcript

New This Morning, police are searching for the suspect in a disturbing attempted rape in broad daylight in Manhattan. This is the man police want to find. He's accused of attacking a 27-year-old woman from behind Saturday morning around 7:00. It happened on East 33rd Street. Police say the suspect pushed the woman up against a storefront grate and tried to rape her. She was able to break free and was treated for a cut to her head.