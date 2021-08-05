Search for man who beat, attempted to rape woman on C train

Associated Press

Richard Torrez Jr. went into the Olympic boxing ring Wednesday with a game plan jointly concocted over the phone by his father back home in central California and by Billy Walsh, his national team's head coach in Tokyo. The 22-year-old super heavyweight from Tulare then executed the plan perfectly and repeatedly until his Kazakh opponent's face was split too far open to continue the third round, thanks to a brutal barrage of Torrez's confounding overhand lefts. Torrez advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday, when he'll have a chance to be the first U.S. super heavyweight to win gold since Riddick Bowe in 1988.