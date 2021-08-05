Search for man who beat, attempted to rape woman on C train
Police say the man attacked a 40-year-old woman on the C train Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. in Washington Heights.
Police say the man attacked a 40-year-old woman on the C train Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. in Washington Heights.
More than 10,000 migrants have officially crossed the Channel by small boat so far this year after almost 500 reached the UK on Wednesday, a new record for a single day.
Including compact shoe racks, trash cans, and coffee makers.
The number of migrant crossings to the UK over the Channel this year has already surpassed the total for the entirety of 2020.
Prepare to turn heads on your block.
Grab your tissues 🥺View Entire Post ›
Richard Torrez Jr. went into the Olympic boxing ring Wednesday with a game plan jointly concocted over the phone by his father back home in central California and by Billy Walsh, his national team's head coach in Tokyo. The 22-year-old super heavyweight from Tulare then executed the plan perfectly and repeatedly until his Kazakh opponent's face was split too far open to continue the third round, thanks to a brutal barrage of Torrez's confounding overhand lefts. Torrez advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday, when he'll have a chance to be the first U.S. super heavyweight to win gold since Riddick Bowe in 1988.
The GPS transmitters allow scientists to track the raptors’ movements, providing a clearer picture of the area’s ecological health.
Super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. of the U.S. won his semifinal match and will fight for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Law enforcement officials posed as 13 and 14-year-olds on social media and dating sites
Here's how to channel the Duchess of Sussex in your own home Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Then victim was kicked by one man, and then stabbed several times in his back. The other attacker continued to punch him.
Data: Company filings; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe four main drug companies making COVID-19 vaccines have sold a combined $18.6 billion worth of the shots in the first half of 2021, and sales are expected to reach a combined $60 billion by the end of the year.The big picture: Even though the U.S. represents less than 5% of the global population, the U.S. market makes up 41% of the vaccine sales.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: Vaccine ma
A mural depicting Breonna Taylor is seen being painted at Chambers Park on July 5, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesNational Good Samaritan Day fell on March 13 and commemorates those who have helped a person in need. This year, March 13 also marked one year since Louisville police officers killed Breonna Taylor during a botched raid on her apartment. And in 2020 former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on Memorial Day, when we honor Americans w
ORANGE COUNTY, California — Four Republican candidates seeking to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom met for a debate Wednesday night and discussed explosive topics, including critical race theory, mask mandates, and government overreach.
Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.
It's one thing for discrimination in hiring to be outlawed, but it's another thing for men in power to actually hire more women and minorities.
Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.
Business owners who switched to vaccine-only indoor dining models said the decision best protects their workers and the community.
At just 18 years of age and with an Olympic silver medal in the bank, Christine Mboma has a bright future in track and field, provided she is allowed to keep competing.
"They arrested me, they didn't even put me in handcuffs," T.I. recounted his Amsterdam arrest on Instagram Live while still in custody, holding up a wad of cash he attempted to use for bail