Search for man with dementia who walked away from assisted living home, Irmo police say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A search is underway Wednesday for a man with medical issues who left his assisted living home in the Midlands.

Karl Hess was reported missing by the Irmo Police Department.

The 73-year-old walked away from Harbison Shores assisted living facility during the early morning hours, police said in a news release. That’s near Lake Murray Boulevard, about half a mile from Exit 102 on Interstate 26.

Hess has dementia, police said. He has issues speaking because of his condition, according to the release.

Karl Hess was reported missing by the Irmo Police Department.
Karl Hess was reported missing by the Irmo Police Department.

Police described Hess as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound man with gray hair and blue eyes.

Hess was last seen wearing a red jacket as well as dark color sweatpants, and it’s possible that he’s not wearing shoes, according to the release.

Anyone who sees Hess, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911, or police at 803-785-2521.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Miami mom accused of strangling kids faces grand jury indictment, possible death penalty

    Prosecutors say they plan to seek a grand-jury indictment against the Miami mother accused of strangling her two young children that could lead to the death penalty.

  • Johnny Depp Trial: Crowds line up to get into Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial in Fairfax County

    Crowds of people in line Wednesday at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia for the defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard is expected to testify Wednesday.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre survivors lawsuit moving forward

    STORY: The&nbsp;massacre&nbsp;saw a white mob murder scores of Black people and raze much of their north&nbsp;Tulsa&nbsp;neighborhood of Greenwood.Tulsa&nbsp;County District Judge Caroline Wall rejected motions by the defendants, which include the city of&nbsp;Tulsa, to dismiss the case. The next legal steps were unclear.But some satisfaction is already being felt."We are very pleased that this case is going forward," one of the victim's advocates, Michael Swartz, a partner and co-chair of the litigation group of Schulte, Roth Sabel. "This will represent the first time that descendants of the [Tulsa&nbsp;race]&nbsp;massacre, victims of the&nbsp;massacre, anything having to do with the&nbsp;massacre&nbsp;will have an opportunity to prove their case in court."The victims' advocates recounted the reaction of one of their clients, 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis, known as, "Uncle Red.""He broke down in tears immediately," said Sara Solfanelli, another advocate from the Schulte firm.The lawsuit seeks financial and other reparations, including a 99-year tax holiday for&nbsp;Tulsa&nbsp;residents who are descendants of victims of the&nbsp;massacre&nbsp;in Greenwood. It is estimated that as many as 300 people, most of them Black, died.Greenwood "was a robust, vibrant community. It had a Black-owned hotel. It had a first-rate hospital. It had merchants all over the place," said Swartz of the area "known as Black Wall Street. And so the relief we're asking for is to have all that restored."The violence erupted after a white woman told police that a Black man had grabbed her arm in an elevator in a downtown&nbsp;Tulsa&nbsp;commercial building on May 30, 1921, according to an account by the National Endowment for the Humanities.The following day, police arrested the man, whom the&nbsp;Tulsa&nbsp;Tribune reported had tried to assault the woman. Whites surrounded the courthouse, demanding the man be handed over. World War One veterans were among Black men who went to the courthouse to face the mob. A white man tried to disarm a Black veteran and a shot rang out, touching off further violence.White people looted and burned buildings and dragged Black people from their beds and beat them, according to historical accounts. Whites were deputized by authorities and instructed to shoot Blacks.No one was ever charged in the violence.Deep economic and health disparities remain between the Black community, who still live for the most part in north&nbsp;Tulsa, and white people.

  • If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Our Clinic Will Stop Providing Abortions Immediately. But We Won't Shut Down

    Today, like most weekday mornings, there will be about a dozen women at various points in early pregnancy patiently waiting for their appointments at West Alabama Women’s Center, where we work. While 13 states have a variety of “trigger bans” that will make abortion illegal within weeks or even days of the Court’s ruling, Alabama has an abortion ban that predates Roe – one that makes abortion a jailable offense for both provider and patient.

  • After mom's suicide at 66, daughter seeks answers: 'Her death consumed me'

    Not long after Laura Trujillo’s mom took her own life at the age of 66 by jumping from the edge of the Grand Canyon, Trujillo contemplated dying in the same way.

  • A Strength Coach Shares 5 Exercises That Everyone Does Wrong

    Jeff Cavaliere points out the common mistakes people make in their technique, and offers up some easy fixes.

  • Fugitive inmate and jail official had "special relationship," sheriff says

    The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship.

  • ‘Did Nothing Wrong Other Than Walking Through a Park’: Maryland Cop Pulls Taser and Gun, Pepper Sprays Black Embassy Officer In Uniform Before Arresting Him for Impersonation

    Steven Alexander was walking home with groceries after a night shift as an Embassy of Qatar special police officer in 2018 when a taser-drawn Maryland […]

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • Teen charged with raping Long Island woman in front of her daughter

    In a shocking and disturbing attack, a 14-year-old has been charged with raping a mother from Long Island while her 4-year-old daughter was in the home.

  • Death row inmate’s dreadful dilemma: lethal drugs or cyanide used by Nazis

    Lawyers for Frank Atwood urge him not to choose as method of execution poison gas used to murder millions during Holocaust Frank Atwood, who was sentenced to death for killing an eight-year-old girl, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, in 1984. He has consistently claimed his innocence. Photograph: AP A death row inmate in Arizona has two weeks to decide whether to be executed with cyanide gas, the poison known as Zyklon B used by the Nazis to murder millions of people in Auschwitz and other extermination ca

  • Close-up photos of Colby Covington after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault appear in motion filed by defense

    Jorge Masvidal's legal team is questioning both the extent of Colby Covington's injuries and the authenticity of his Rolex.

  • Arizona Supreme Court issues warrant of execution for death row prisoner Frank Atwood

    Frank Atwood's execution is scheduled for June 8, 2022.

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • 2-year-old in critical condition after coyote attack in Dallas

    The attack comes less than a week after a young girl was attacked by a coyote in California.

  • Tourist shot by police officer near Georgia Dome awarded $1 million by city

    The Atlanta City Council Tuesday voted to approve a $990,000 settlement with Noel Hall and his family.

  • Couple viciously attacks woman at Deep Ellum bar, video shows

    The victim says this is not what you classify as a traditional bar fight. She says she was viciously attacked by a woman and a man. Now, she wants them arrested. Surveillance footage from inside the bar highlights the area of the attack.

  • Andre Jackson shouts as jury convicts him of Josue Flores' murder

    Andre Jackson shouted "Oh, God!" in court as the jury read a guilty verdict for the murder of the 11-year-old boy six years ago.

  • Remains Of Ex-NFL Player’s Girlfriend, Who Was Missing For Year, Positively Identified

    Human remains found in Texas late last year have been positively identified as belonging to the missing girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware Jr. The remains, which were discovered outside Houston in December, were positively identified as Taylor Pomaski’s over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences made the official determination on Saturday. An official cause or manner of death hasn’t bee

  • An East Idaho teen went missing four years ago. Police just found his car.

    Human remains were found inside the vehicle but police have not confirmed if the remains are Hall, according to the news release.