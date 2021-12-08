Search for armed & dangerous man who escaped from ambulance, Lexington Co. sheriff says

A search is underway for a man who escaped from law enforcement custody and stole a pickup truck before ditching it and stealing another vehicle, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Daniel Hill III escaped from the back of an ambulance, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies were searching for him in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Leaphart Road, when they learned Hill stole a truck. That’s near West Columbia.

There was a gun inside the truck Hill stole and he is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s department said.

After escaping custody, Hill stole a 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s department.

The pickup truck was last seen near the intersection of I-20 and Augusta Road, near the Bojangles on Augusta Highway, the sheriff’s department said.

Hill has since left the truck and taken another vehicle, but a description of the second stolen vehicle was not available, the sheriff’s department said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Daniel Hill III.

“While we have an extensive search underway, we need the community to be our eyes and ears throughout the search,” the sheriff’s department said.

In addition to deputies, the search includes police dogs and drones, according to the sheriff’s department.

Hill was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans, and has a Superman tattoo on his chest, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies were serving Hill multiple warrants for drug-related charges along with resisting arrest and failure to stop for a blue lights, the sheriff’s department told The State.

“There was some resistance during (Wednesday’s) arrest,” sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said.

Hill’s “physical encounter with deputies,” was the reason he was being taken to the hospital to make sure he did not suffer any injuries and was OK to be booked into the Lexington County Detention Center, according to Myrick.

During that transfer Hill, who was handcuffed and wore shackles, broke free, Myrick said.

No first responders were hurt during Hill’s arrest and escape, and no other injuries have been reported, according to Myrick.

Multiple Lexington County schools, including River Bluff High School, were on lockdown because of the search.

Deputies have left the initial search area, and are trying to get in touch with Hill’s family and friends.

“We don’t know where Hill is, or where he might be heading,” Myrick said.

Anyone who has seen Hill, or has information about him, is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.