Search on for man who exposed himself to female juveniles along Olive Drive

Nov. 15—Bakersfield police are looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to two female juveniles who had been running at about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of Olive Drive.

The man, described as a thin Hispanic man in his 40s with a dark complexion, dirty appearance and a black mustache and goatee, approached the pair in an older model, black Toyota sedan with a red sheet partition between the front and rear seats, according to a news release Tuesday by the Bakersfield Police Department. It said he was alone in the vehicle.

After exposing himself to the two juveniles, the man asked them to get into the car, BPD reported, adding he later fled and was seen near Olive and Allen Road.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Detective Herriott at 661-326-3810, or BPD at 661-327-7111.