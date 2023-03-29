Search for man with gun at Special Olympics leads to shootout nearby with Douglas County deputies

Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Douglas County neighborhood that led to a lockdown at a nearby school.

The New Manchester High School held its Special Olympics event early Wednesday afternoon. Deputies told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that a man showed up at the event with a gun.

Around 11:18 a.m., the SROs were alerted to the man, but when they spoke to him, he ran away.

Deputies and K-9 began searching the perimeter and responded to a home on Ferncrest Place.

A man came out of the home, began to have a brief conversation with investigators, pulled out a gun, and reportedly began shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital but there is no word of the man’s condition.

Officials have not confirmed the man that was shot at the home is the same guy from the stadium, but authorities say they have the same description.

NewsChopper 2 spotted multiple patrol cars in the Anneewakee Falls neighborhood and at the school’s stadium off Highway 92.

Douglas County Schools spokesperson confirmed the high school was under a Code Red, but it has been lifted.

