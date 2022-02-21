Search is on for man in Mecklenburg after police chase in stolen construction vehicle

Police officers are searching for a man who led police on a slow-speed chase for over a half-hour while driving a stolen construction vehicle on the I-485 loop near Pineville.

Pineville Police received a report Monday morning that the vehicle was stolen from Lancaster, S.C. The man driving it tried to evade officers, never going more than about 35 mph, before he drove the vehicle onto railroad tracks and into the woods.

The man drove the vehicle about a mile into the woods and then fled on foot. Officers are searching the area with drones and dogs, said Capt. Corey Copley of the Pineville Police Department.

Copley said there is limited information about how or why the vehicle was stolen.

Copley said the man did not appear to be armed. Copley said the man is white, but that officers had no further description. They believe the man is still hiding in a rural, wooded area.

Spike strips that are used to stop fleeing vehicles during police chases would have been too small to stop such a large vehicle, Copley said. Neither the Pineville Police Department nor some neighboring police departments had the kinds of industrial-sized spike strips that could have slowed the vehicle down.

“It’s pretty unusual,” Copley said.

No one was injured in the chase.