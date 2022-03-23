Search for man who opened woman’s car door, tore off her jewelry at gunpoint at Phipps Plaza

Atlanta police are asking for help to identify a man they said robbed a woman at gunpoint at Phipps Plaza.

Police released surveillance video of the man whom police said got into the woman’s car and robbed her in one of the parking decks of the mall on March 12.

Investigators said the man opened her passenger side door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her jewelry. He then began ripping her jewelry off of her and then left.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a red SUV.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

