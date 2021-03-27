Search on for man with stroller who yelled anti-Asian statements at woman

The man, who was last seen pushing a stroller containing unknown objects, reportedly yelled anti-Asian statements toward the 65-year-old victim.

Video Transcript

- Looking for the man behind an alleged hate crime against an Asian-American woman in Manhattan. This is surveillance. This is a surveillance photograph of the man for whom police are looking. Yesterday afternoon, on West 40th Street in Midtown, the victim was a 65-year-old woman who told police the man pictured shouted anti-Asian statements. She became concerned for her safety after he waved an unknown object toward her but she was not physically harmed.

