Search for man suspected of kidnapping woman continues following Sacramento standoff

Authorities are continuing their search Sunday for a man connected to a kidnapping and domestic violence incident Saturday.

Sacramento police say they were looking for Marvin Holloway Jr., a 39-year-old man who was believed to be barricaded Saturday afternoon at a home on the 3800 block of Kern Street in the East Del Paso Heights section of North Sacramento.

He was suspected of kidnapping a woman on the 5500 block of Enrico Boulevard in south Sacramento earlier in the day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Holloway and the victim were in a romantic relationship at one time.

When officers and deputies arrived at the home on Kern Street, Holloway was gone but the woman was located and not seriously injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Holloway is also wanted on suspicion in a separate case and has a felony warrant for stalking, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As of Sunday morning, Holloway remained at large, authorities said.

Those with information of Holloway’s whereabouts are encourage to call Sacramento police at 916-808-5471 or the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-8477. Tips can be left anonymously through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 or via the P3 Tips smartphone app.