Search for man wanted on murder charge in Richland County, sheriff’s department says

On Thursday, Sheriff Leon Lott addressed the gun violence and homicides reported in Richland County last year. While Lott praised the work of his department’s investigators, the sheriff’s department said the search continues for a man wanted from a fatal shooting in December.

Gabriel Ramirez-Medrano, 43, is wanted for murder, the sheriff’s department said.

On Dec. 18, 2021, Ramirez-Medrano fatally shot 28-year-old Arturo Valdez-Miguel, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies responding to a shots fired call found Valdez-Miguel had been shot in the upper body at a Columbia home in the 2000 block of Oakside Lane, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near Columbia Place Mall, in the area between U.S. 1/Two Notch Road and Interstate 20.

Valdez-Miguel was taken to an area hospital and later died, the sheriff’s department said.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire. Information how Ramirez-Medrano was identified as the gunman was not available.

Anyone with information on Ramirez-Medrano, or his location, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In 2021, there were 32 non-justifiable homicides involving guns reported in Richland County, while 81 non-fatal shootings happened, according to the sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.