Search for man and woman after a shooting outside a Midlands IHOP, police say

A Midlands man was shot after leaving a restaurant, and a search is underway for the man who pulled the trigger as well as the woman who was with him, the Sumter Police said.

The shooting happened at about 5 a.m. in the parking lot of a Broad Street business, police said in a news release.

A Rembert man and his girlfriend were leaving IHOP when they were approached by an unknown man and woman, according to the release.

The man began to argue with the Rembert resident before pulling a gun and firing, then driving away with the woman in a black sedan, police said.

The Rembert resident was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he was treated and later released, police said. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting is considered an isolated incident, according to police.

Officers said they are investigating what led to the shooting and are trying to identify the man and woman who were involved before leaving.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.