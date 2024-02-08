Search for Marines After Helicopter Crash
Jaime Chambers reports from Pine Valley. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/military-helicopter-reported-missing-southeast-of-descanso-cal-fire/
Jaime Chambers reports from Pine Valley. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/military-helicopter-reported-missing-southeast-of-descanso-cal-fire/
NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said the incident is a prime example of the need for continued work on all aspects of the field conditions across the league.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the news that Kirk Herbstreit may have contributed to quarterback Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Pakistan has temporarily suspended mobile phone network and internet services across the country to combat any "possible threats," a top ministry said, as the South Asian nation commences its national election. In a statement, Pakistan's interior ministry said the move was prompted by recent incidents of terrorism in the country. The internet was accessible through wired broadband connections, local journalists posted on X earlier Thursday.
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.
MLB fans could see their favorite sport return to the Olympics in 2028.
The Mystics used the core designation on Elena Delle Donne so she could only re-sign with them in free agency.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
Disney reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
Snap's earnings debacle is the latest in a string of bad reactions to quarterly reports.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill spends the day before the NBA trade deadline digging into stories that we haven’t talked about enough, including fatal flaws for the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics have a new big man to support Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.
The service, whatever it ends up being called, won’t launch until this fall. Until then, we have more questions than answers.
The Energy Information Administration recently announced that it would start to collect energy usage information from larger-than-average cryptocurrency mining operations. The program will take a look at over 130 mines that account for more than two percent of electricity usage nationwide.
Many of Amazon's Fire tablets are currently on sale, with discounts of up to 35 percent off.
Tencent is in the midst of developing an Elden Ring game for mobile phones, according to Reuters.
Finally, a fintech startup helping businesses automate accounting and finance functions, secured another $10 million in venture capital. TechCrunch previously reported on the company in 2022 when it raised $95 million in equity and debt to roll out small business lending and bookkeeping capabilities. Felix Rodriguez, his wife, Glennys Rodriguez and Edwin Mejia started the company in 2018.
Government hackers last year exploited three unknown vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone operating system to target victims with spyware developed by a European startup, according to Google. On Tuesday, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates nation-backed hacking, published a report analyzing several government campaigns conducted with hacking tools developed by several spyware and exploit sellers, including Barcelona-based startup Variston. In one of the campaigns, according to Google, government hackers took advantage of three iPhone "zero-days," which are vulnerabilities not known to Apple at the time they were exploited.
Fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming album have exploded on social media.
The U.K. government is finally publishing its response to an AI regulation consultation it kicked off last March, when it put out a white paper setting out a preference for relying on existing laws and regulators, combined with "context-specific" guidance, to lightly supervise the disruptive high tech sector. Per DSIT's press release, there will be £10 million (~$12.5 million) in additional funding for regulators to "upskill" for their expanded workload, i.e.