Search for Maserati after man shot as he interrupted car break-in, Atlanta Police say

Atlanta Police are searching for a gray Maserati possibly involved in a shooting.

Investigators believe a man interrupted a car break-in on Peters St. SW on Monday. The victim got in a shootout with the suspects and was hit, police say.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Atlanta Police say the Maserati may have a temporary tag of P2748903.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police. You can submit information anonymously to CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You do not have to provide your name and you are still eligible for a reward up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

