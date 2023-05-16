Search for Maserati after man shot as he interrupted car break-in, Atlanta Police say
Atlanta Police are searching for a gray Maserati possibly involved in a shooting.
Investigators believe a man interrupted a car break-in on Peters St. SW on Monday. The victim got in a shootout with the suspects and was hit, police say.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Video the Atlanta Police Department
The 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Atlanta Police say the Maserati may have a temporary tag of P2748903.
If you have any information you are asked to contact police. You can submit information anonymously to CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You do not have to provide your name and you are still eligible for a reward up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
A metro man had his car repossessed because it was stolen. Problem was -- he bought it legally
Say goodbye to major metro Atlanta mall and hello to ‘Lulah Hills’
The Varsity president, family escape after fire heavily damages north Fulton home
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]