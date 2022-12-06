Search for men wanted in drug-related shooting at Lexington apartment, police say

A man was shot at an apartment complex in Lexington in October and a search continues for the men who pulled the trigger, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Lexington Police Department said in a news release.

The gunfire was reported in building 500 of the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments, police said. That’s on East Main Street, near Lexington Mill Pond and about two miles from Exit 58 on Interstate 20.

Surveillance footage screen grab of a person wanted for their involvement in a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man outside of his apartment after he had been shot in the lower body several times, according to the release. Lexington County EMS took the man to an area hospital, police said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital later that same day, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

After the shooting, two men dressed in all black clothing and wearing masks on their faces ran from the complex into the woods and left the area, according to police.

Witnesses told police that a white or silver sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

An investigation has been ongoing since the shooting, but the victim has not cooperated with detectives, according to the release.

Despite his lack of involvement, police said security video from the victim’s door camera was obtained with a search warrant and it showed two men in the breezeway of the apartment complex with guns.

Police said they believe the shooting is connected to drug trafficking.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, has home security footage, has seen related social media postings, or has other information is asked to contact police at 803-358-1569 or jtaylor@lexsc.com, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.