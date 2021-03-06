Search for Middletown 6-year-old's body to resume Sunday on Ohio River in Indiana

Mar. 6—Officials are planning to resume the search for the body of 6-year-old James Hutchinson of Middletown on Sunday after the situation on the Ohio River has improved.

Hutchinson's mother and her boyfriend told police they disposed of his body in the river last weekend after she ran over and killed him while trying to abandon him in a Preble County Park. They told police they drove to the area of Lawrenceburg, Indiana and put the body in the Ohio River.

Brittany Gosney, his mother, and boyfriend James Hamilton were indicted on Friday on 31 combined charges in the case, including crimes against two of James' siblings. Gosney's charges include murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Officials were unable to search the river for multiple days this week because it was at its highest level in years following previous rains and the melting of a large amount of snow that had fallen in the region.

The death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson

A Middletown woman and her boyfriend face charges after they told police she killed 6-year-old James Hutchinson by accidentally running him over while trying to abandon him and then disposing of his body in the Ohio River.

» Timeline: How the murder case of Middletown 6-year-old James Hutchinson unfolded

» Middletown mother said boyfriend pressured her to abandon kids before 6-year-old son was killed

» 'I want justice for him': Father speaks at vigil for Middletown 6-year-old allegedly killed by mother

» Middie community celebrates first-grader's life: 'There is a long road of healing'

» 'He would give hugs to all his teachers': Middletown school officials mourn first-grader allegedly killed by mother

» PHOTOS: Investigation into the death of 6-year-old Middletown boy allegedly killed by mother

» PHOTOS: Large crowd gathers for candlelight vigil in memory of James Hutchinson