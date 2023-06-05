Search for missing 10-year-old girl in Lexington County, police say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands girl.

A 10-year-old named Lyiah was last seen leaving her Lexington County home at about 11 a.m. Monday, according to the Chapin Police Department. Lyiah left her Chapin home in pursuit of three dogs that had gotten out of the house, police said in a news release.

There was no word if Lyiah had gotten lost, or if she was considered a runaway. Information about if she was alone when she was last seen was not available. Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Lyiah’s disappearance.

A 10-year-old girl named Lyiah was reported missing by the Chapin Police Department. Chapin Police Department

Lyiah was last seen wearing a blue colored short sleeve shirt, gray pajama pants with black and purple, and tan in color ankle boots, police said.

A photo of Lyiah shared by police shows the girl has dark colored hair.

Police did not provide an exact location of where Lyiah was last seen because there is a large law enforcement presence in the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, are assisting Chapin police in the search, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Lyiah is asked to call 911, or contact CrimeStoppers with any information at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“We ask the public to keep your eyes open for Lyiah,” police said. “We need you to please share.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.