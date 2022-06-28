Missing 10-year-old found safe

Update: A missing 10-year-old has been found safe.

Seattle police said thank you to all who shared an earlier post and looked for him.

Original story: Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old.

Police said Adyn left his home in the 10700 block of Second Avenue Monday afternoon.

Adyn is 4 feet tall and has a slim build with tight curly black hair.

Adyn was wearing a t-shirt with graphics displaying the Nightmare Before Christmas, white shorts and black sandals.

Anyone who sees Adyn is asked to call 911.

