Missing 10-year-old found safe
Update: A missing 10-year-old has been found safe.
Seattle police said thank you to all who shared an earlier post and looked for him.
Original story: Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old.
Police said Adyn left his home in the 10700 block of Second Avenue Monday afternoon.
Adyn is 4 feet tall and has a slim build with tight curly black hair.
Adyn was wearing a t-shirt with graphics displaying the Nightmare Before Christmas, white shorts and black sandals.
Anyone who sees Adyn is asked to call 911.
More news from KIRO 7
1 teen dead, 2 in critical after being found unresponsive at Lake Stevens
Kirkland organization assists in dramatic rescue on Mount Hood
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com