Search for missing 11-year-old nears week mark

Jun. 2—MONTEZUMA — Law enforcement are seeking the public to report surveillance systems as they continue to search for an 11-year-old boy that went missing last week.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that law enforcement continue to investigate the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson, an 11-year-old who was reported missing Thursday from the small town of Montezuma.

Investigators have collected all known video surveillance footage from the Montezuma area to review. They ask members of the public that have not already been in contact with law enforcement, who have surveillance video systems, to contact them at 641-623-2107.

The search for Harrelson, whose birthday was Sunday, has involved local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. On Sunday, more than 350 public volunteers helped investigators comb an area around Montezuma and the nearby Diamond Lake Park.

Harrelson was reported missing from the his home at the Spruce Village Mobile Home Park, located on Highway 63 Montezuma High School and Diamond Lake Park.

Investigators say they have limited information about the boy's disappearance, other than he was last seen at home and information about what he may have been wearing.

Over the weekend, law enforcement expanded their search area from his residence because they hadn't discovered any meaningful evidence.

Police said family members have cooperated fully, and that investigators don't yet have enough information to call the case anything other than a missing persons case.

Anyone with information about Harrelson's disappearance should contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at (641) 623-2107.

At the time of his last sighting, he was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes. Harrelson is described as 4-foot-8, 100 pounds, white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.